Forrest scores 37 as Chicago State downs Mercyhurst 85-78

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Forrest’s 37 points led Chicago State over Mercyhurst 85-78 on Thursday night.

Forrest went 8 of 18 from the field and 17 of 20 at the free-throw line for the Cougars (4-20, 4-5 Northeast Conference). Noble Crawford added 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc while he also had four steals. Quincy Allen had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers (12-14, 6-5) were led in scoring by Aidan Reichert, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jeff Planutis added 15 points and two steals for Mercyhurst. Mykolas Ivanauskas had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Chicago State hosts Saint Francis and Mercyhurst plays Le Moyne at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press