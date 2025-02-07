Drake’s 25 lead Drexel past William & Mary 86-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Drake’s 25 points helped Drexel defeat William & Mary 86-66 on Thursday night.

Drake also contributed nine assists for the Dragons (13-11, 5-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Yame Butler scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line. Villiam Garcia Adsten shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

The Tribe (14-10, 8-3) were led by Gabe Dorsey, who posted 17 points. Kyle Pulliam added 15 points and two steals for William & Mary. Chase Lowe had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Drexel took the lead with 9:24 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-30 at halftime, with Kobe Magee racking up eight points. Drake scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as Drexel went on to secure a victory, outscoring William & Mary by 13 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington and William & Mary travels to play Delaware.

By The Associated Press