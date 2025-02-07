Jacksonville wins 74-65 over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Kendall Munson had 23 points in Jacksonville’s 74-65 victory against Stetson on Thursday night.

Munson also added seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-9, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephon Payne III scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Jakari Spence had 12 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field.

The Hatters (7-17, 5-6) were led in scoring by Josh Massey, who finished with 16 points. Jordan Wood added 13 points for Stetson. Mehki also had 12 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Jacksonville hosts Bellarmine and Stetson hosts Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press