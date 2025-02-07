Freeman’s 28 lead Siena over Saint Peter’s 77-63

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Major Freeman’s 28 points helped Siena defeat Saint Peter’s 77-63 on Thursday night.

Freeman shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Saints (11-12, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 20 points while finishing 9 of 15 from the floor while they also had three steals. Brendan Coyle had 14 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Randolph led the Peacocks (7-12, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Bryce Eaton added 15 points and two steals for Saint Peter’s. Armoni Zeigler finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Siena visits Rider and Saint Peter’ssquares off against Manhattan on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press