Quinnipiac wins 89-71 against Canisius

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 29 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 89-71 on Thursday night.

Monroe also had 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (14-9, 10-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Alexis Reyes shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Paul McMillan IV led the Golden Griffins (2-20, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Tana Kopa added 19 points and three steals for Canisius. Dylan Godfrey finished with 12 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Quinnipiac hosts Niagara and Canisius travels to play Merrimack.

