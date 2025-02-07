Chenery scores 18 as Binghamton beats UMass-Lowell 66-54

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tymu Chenery’s 18 points helped Binghamton defeat UMass-Lowell 66-54 on Thursday night.

Chenery also had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bearcats (12-12, 4-5 America East Conference). Nehemiah Benson added 16 points while finishing 8 of 14 from the floor while he also had five rebounds. Wes Peterson shot 5 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The River Hawks (15-9, 4-5) were led in scoring by Yuri Covington, who finished with 21 points. UMass-Lowell also got 15 points and four steals from Martin Somerville. Quinton Mincey also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next for Binghamton is a matchup Saturday with Bryant at home. UMass-Lowell hosts Albany on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press