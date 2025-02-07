Maine earns 78-74 victory over NJIT

ORONO, Maine (AP) — AJ Lopez’s 23 points helped Maine defeat NJIT 78-74 on Thursday night.

Lopez shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Black Bears (15-9, 7-2 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes scored 16 points and added three steals. Quion Burns shot 3 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Sebastian Robinson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Highlanders (5-19, 2-7). NJIT also got 12 points from Ari Fulton and Tim Moore.

The teams both play Saturday. Maine hosts UMBC and NJIT visits New Hampshire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press