Brzovic scores 24 as Charleston knocks off North Carolina A&T 66-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 24 points in Charleston’s 66-63 victory against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Brzovic also added nine rebounds for the Cougars (18-6, 8-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Justas Stonkus scored 12 points and added five rebounds.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the Aggies (4-20, 0-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. N.C. A&T also got 14 points from Jalal McKie. Camian Shell had 12 points. The loss is the 10th straight for the Aggies.

Stonkus put up seven points in the first half for Charleston, which led 31-29 at halftime. Boyd scored Charleston’s last six points.

Charleston’s next game is Saturday against Elon at home, and N.C. A&T visits Campbell on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press