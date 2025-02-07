No. 2 South Carolina women remain perfect in SEC by rolling past Georgia 74-42 for 17th straight win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 South Carolina continued its domination of the Southeastern Conference, beating Georgia 74-42 on Thursday night for its 17th consecutive win while holding the Lady Bulldogs to their fewest points of the season.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 13 points as South Carolina (21-1, 10-0 SEC) led almost the entire game. The defending national champion Gamecocks extended their lead to double figures in the opening minutes while relying on their superiority near the basket.

South Carolina outscored the Lady Bulldogs 40-22 in the paint and claimed a 47-28 advantage in rebounds.

Mia Woolfolk scored nine points with seven rebounds for Georgia (9-15, 1-9), which suffered its seventh straight loss. South Carolina has won the last 19 games in the series.

Takeaways

South Carolina: Coach Dawn Staley’s team took advantage of its depth. Eleven players scored and no player logged more than 25 minutes. Tessa Johnson scored 12 points and Chloe Kitts had 11.

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs missed their last six shots from the field in the first half and trailed 33-15 at halftime. Georgia was held to one field goal while being outscored 15-6 in the second period. The Lady Bulldogs have been held under 60 points in four consecutive losses. Georgia’s previous scoring low came in a 67-47 loss to Penn State on Nov. 23.

Key moment

Georgia scored the first points on Mia Woolfolk’s jumper but that was its only lead. South Carolina then took command with a 12-0 run that included 3-pointers from Bree Hall and Raven Johnson.

Up next

South Carolina visits No. 4 Texas on Sunday in a key SEC test. The Gamecocks beat the Longhorns 67-50 at home on Jan. 12. Georgia plays another home game against Arkansas on Sunday.

