Hildreth, Sallis lead Wake Forest to 79-73 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points, Hunter Sallis added 19 and Wake Forest defeated Stanford 79-73 on Wednesday night to sweep the season series.

The Demon Deacons went 25 of 33 from the foul line, 15 of 16 in the second half and eight straight after the Cardinal tied the game at 69 with 1:42 to play.

That was the 12th tie and there were 17 lead changes.

Ty-Laur Johnson had 14 points for Wake Forest (17-6, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won the first meeting 80-67. Tre’Von Spillers added 12. Sallis also had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Maxime Raynaud led Stanford (15-8, 7-5) with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Chisom Okpara added 14 points, Ryan Agarwal added 12 and Oziyah Sellers 10. The Cardinal were without point guard Jaylen Blakes, who missed his second-straight game with a head injury.

After Okpara’s layup tied the game, Hildreth made a pair of free throws with 1:20 to play. Stanford missed on its next two possessions with Sallis and Johnson upping the lead from the line to 75-69 with 43.3 to go.

Stanford made two from the line and got a steal but promptly turned the ball over to end the last threat. The Cardinal finished 19 of 21 from the line.

Hildreth hit 5 of 6 shots and had 15 points at halftime as Wake Forest, which shot 56%, took a 40-37 lead.

Sallis converted a three-point play with 4:18 to go in the first half to cap an 8-0 run that gave the Demon Deacons a 35-26 lead, the largest of the game.

Wake Forest is at California on Saturday when N.C. State visits Stanford.

