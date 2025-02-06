Martin puts up 18 in Marshall’s 77-72 victory against Arkansas State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nate Martin scored 18 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Martin also contributed 14 rebounds for the Thundering Herd (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Mikal Dawson scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Dezayne Mingo shot 4 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Red Wolves (18-6, 9-3) were led by Joseph Pinion, who posted 21 points. Kobe Julien added 15 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Arkansas State. Taryn Todd also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks. The Red Wolves ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Marshall’s next game is Thursday against South Alabama on the road, and Arkansas State visits Kent State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press