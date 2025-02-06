Davis scores 24 points, Arkansas clutch from the line for 78-70 win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Johnell Davis scored a season-high 24 points and Arkansas made 11 of 13 free throws in the last 62 seconds to hold off Texas 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Adou Thiero added 14 points for the Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 Southeastern Conference), who controlled the game with the confidence gained from an 89-79 win at No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday. D.J. Wagner had 13 points and Zvonimi Ivisic had 12 rebounds, four blocks and scored nine points.

Tre Johnson finished with 25 points for the Longhorns (15-8, 4-6). Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and 13 rebounds, Julian Larry had 11 points and Kadin Shedrick 10 despite missing a long stretch with back spasms.

The Razorbacks had a 23-point lead with less than 13 minutes left, but fueled by Johnson’s 18 points — including six in an 11-0 run — the Longhorns got within five in the final minute.

Arkansas had an 11-0 run to open a double-figure lead near the midway point of the first half and Thiero made five free throws in the last minute for a 35-24 at the break.

The Razorbacks then scored the first 10 points of the second half, with Davis hitting two 3-pointers. Davis hit another 3 with 11:07 to play to make it 58-37.

The game had 37 fouls and 62 free throws.

It was the first conference meeting between the teams since the 1990-91 season when both were in the Southwest Conference.

Arkansas is home against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. Texas travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

