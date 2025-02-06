Longino scores 17, Villanova defeats DePaul 59-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Longino’s 17 points helped Villanova defeat DePaul 59-49 on Wednesday night.

Longino finished 8 of 14 from the field for the Wildcats (13-10, 6-6 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. Wooga Poplar had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

David Thomas finished with 16 points for the Blue Demons (11-13, 2-11). CJ Gunn added 13 points and five steals for DePaul. Layden Blocker also had six points and six assists.

Villanova took the lead with 3:44 to go in the first half and did not give it up.

Villanova’s next plays Sunday hosting Xavier. DePaul visits Marquette on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press