Dylan Harper returns to score 28 points in Rutgers’ 82-73 victory over No. 23 Illinois

Dylan Harper returns to score 28 points in Rutgers’ 82-73 victory over No. 23 Illinois View Photo

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper returned to score 28 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Rutgers beat No. 23 Illinois 82-73 on Wednesday night.

Harper made 11 of 12 frees throws and had six rebounds and five assists after missing a 66-63 home loss to Michigan on Saturday because of a sprained ankle.

Jeremiah Williams scored 13 points to help Rutgers (12-11, 5-7 Big Ten) beat a ranked team for the first time since last February against then-No. 9 Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights have won two of three.

Will Riley led Illinois (15-8, 7-6) with 20 points, and Ben Humrichous had 14. The Illini have lost four of six.

Rutgers raced to a 23-6 lead, with Illinois taking its first lead at 48-47 with 13:06 to play.

Takeaways

Illinois: The Illini were 6 of 28 from beyond the arc. They have not topped 30% in six straight games.

Rutgers: Bailey is fourth on the Scarlet Knights’ season scoring list.

Key moment

Harper had a steal and hit a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 66-62 lead with 6:34 left,

Key stat

Rutgers made 28 of 34 free throws.

Up next

Illinois is at Minnesota on Saturday. Rutgers is at No. 18 Maryland on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press