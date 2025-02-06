Georgia routs LSU 81-62 to improve to 13-1 at home this season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Freshman Asa Newell scored 17 points, Blue Cain had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Georgia beat LSU 81-62 on Wednesday night.

Newell threw down a dunk for a 76-59 lead and Silas Demary Jr. stole the inbounds pass, leading to a three-point play by Newell for a 20-point lead with 2:06 left.

Georgia (16-7, 4-6 SEC) improved to 13-1 at home this season.

RJ Godfrey and De’Shayne Montgomery each scored 12 points for Georgia. Demary finished with eight points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Jordan Sears had a team-high 11 points for LSU (12-10, 1-8). Daimion Collins and Cam Carter each added 10.

LSU’s opening nine field goals of the game came from 3-point range, with makes from six different players in the opening 13 minutes. The Tigers started the game making 9 of 15 from distance but then missed their next seven of the half. LSU’s first 2-point field goal came with two minutes left to get within 35-29 on a fast-break layup by Mike Williams III.

LSU, which averages 7 1/2 made 3-pointers per game, made its eighth 3-pointer with 9:33 remaining in the first half. The Tigers finished 12 of 33 from distance and 9 of 25 from 2-point range.

Both teams play a ranked opponent on Saturday. LSU hosts No. 25 Mississippi, while Georgia stays home to go against No. 22 Mississippi State.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball