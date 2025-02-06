Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner put up 35 points as Creighton beat Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Kalkbrenner added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Bluejays (17-6, 10-2 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth added 23 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds and six assists. Neal Jamiya shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and six assists. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Bluejays.

Corey Floyd Jr. finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (11-12, 5-7). Jayden Pierre added 14 points and five assists for Providence. Rich Barron finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Kalkbrenner’s 20-point second half helped Creighton close out the 11-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Creighton hosts Marquette and Providence plays Butler on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press