Woods, Brumbaugh lead Tulane over UTSA 61-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Asher Woods led Tulane with 18 points and Rowan Brumbaugh secured the victory with two free throws with two seconds remaining as the Green Wave knocked off UTSA 61-60 on Wednesday night.

Woods added five rebounds for the Green Wave (13-10, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Brumbaugh scored 13 points while shooting 1 for 8 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Kam Williams had eight points and shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Roadrunners (10-12, 4-6) were led by Marcus Millender, who posted 28 points. Raekwon Horton added 11 points and two steals for UTSA.

Woods scored eight points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 33-25. Brumbaugh scored 13 points in the second half as Tulane scored the last 10 points of the game.

