Walker’s 31 lead Illinois State past UIC 81-79

CHICAGO (AP) — Chase Walker’s 31 points led Illinois State over UIC 81-79 on Wednesday night.

Walker added nine rebounds for the Redbirds (15-9, 7-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Jordan Davis went 6 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Malachi Poindexter shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyem Freeman led the Flames (15-9, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. Jordan Mason added 15 points and four assists for UIC. Javon Jackson finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

Walker’s 15-point second half helped Illinois State finish off the two-point victory after Poindexter made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds remaining. Mason’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark for UIC.

By The Associated Press