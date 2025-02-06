Old Dominion beats Texas State 75-64

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Sean Durugordon scored 20 points as Old Dominion beat Texas State 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Durugordon also had 13 rebounds for the Monarchs (11-13, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Robert Davis Jr. went 6 of 17 from the field (4 for 14 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Jaden Johnson shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Tylan Pope led the way for the Bobcats (12-12, 5-7) with 23 points. Josh O’Garro added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Texas State. Kaden Gumbs finished with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

