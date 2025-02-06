Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Army knocks off Holy Cross 68-65

By AP News

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 19 points helped Army defeat Holy Cross 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Rucker had five assists for the Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League). Josh Scovens added 16 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Ryan Curry went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Max Green finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (11-13, 3-8). Holy Cross also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Joe Nugent. Caleb Kenney also put up 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Army hosts Bucknell and Holy Cross hosts Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 