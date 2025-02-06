Haynes leads George Mason past George Washington 53-50

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Haynes scored 17 points to lead George Mason, including a go-ahead basket with 47 seconds left as the Patriots defeated George Washington 53-50 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight victory.

Haynes also contributed seven rebounds for the Patriots (18-5, 9-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 10 points, going 3 of 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Christian Jones led the way for the Revolutionaries (15-8, 4-6) with 17 points and three steals. Trey Autry added 11 points and eight rebounds for George Washington. Rafael Castro also had 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

George Mason went into halftime ahead of George Washington 19-13. Haynes scored nine points in the half.

Up next for George Mason is a Saturday matchup with Rhode Island at home, and George Washington visits St. Bonaventure on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press