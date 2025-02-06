Johnson scores 25 as Fordham takes down Rhode Island 80-79

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Johnson III had 25 points in Fordham’s 80-79 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Johnson added three steals for the Rams (11-12, 3-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Rivera scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Japhet Medor had 17 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

Sebastian Thomas finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Rams (15-7, 4-6). Rhode Island also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from David Green. David Fuchs had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Medor scored 10 points in the first half for Fordham, who led 39-37 at halftime. Johnson scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Fordham to a one-point victory. The Rams took a 63-62 lead with 9:20 remaining but did not lead again until Matt Zona’s go-ahead layup with two seconds remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press