Ashby’s 27 help Queens defeat Central Arkansas 63-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 27 points as Queens beat Central Arkansas 63-47 on Wednesday night.

Ashby also had three steals for the Royals (15-9, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leo Colimerio scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Nehemiah Turner led the way for the Bears (6-18, 2-9) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi added 12 points for Central Arkansas. Michael Evbagharu had seven points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Queens hosts Lipscomb and Central Arkansasplays Austin Peay on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press