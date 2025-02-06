James Madison secures 64-61 victory over Troy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Bryce Lindsay each scored 14 points to help James Madison defeat Troy 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Hutchins-Everett shot 3 of 3 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (15-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Lindsay went 5 of 9 from the field, 4 for 7 from 3-point range. Mark Freeman had 13 points and shot 5 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Trojans (15-8, 8-4) were led in scoring by Tayton Conerway, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Rigsby Jr. added 11 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. James Madison visits Toledo and Troy travels to play Miami (Ohio).

