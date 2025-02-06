Giffa has 20 in High Point’s 78-75 victory over Radford

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 20 points as High Point beat Radford 78-75 on Wednesday night.

Giffa shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (20-5, 8-2 Big South Conference). Chase Johnston added 14 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and also had three steals. Kimani Hamilton had 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jarvis Moss led the Highlanders (15-10, 5-5) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, four assists and three steals. Brandon Maclin added 17 points and four assists for Radford.

Both teams play on Saturday. High Point hosts UNC Asheville and Radford travels to play Longwood.

