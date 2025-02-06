Brewster scores 25 in Boston University’s 87-65 victory over Navy

BOSTON (AP) — Miles Brewster had 25 points in Boston University’s 87-65 victory over Navy on Wednesday night.

Brewster added five rebounds for the Terriers (12-12, 6-5 Patriot League). Michael McNair went 7 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 18 points.

Austin Benigni led the way for the Midshipmen (8-16, 5-6) with 23 points. Donovan Draper added 14 points for Navy. Jordan Pennick finished with 12 points and four assists.

Brewster led Boston University in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break. Boston University extended its lead to 65-49 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Brewster scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boston University visits Holy Cross and Navy plays Lafayette on the road.

