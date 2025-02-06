Clear
Ognacevic scores 24 as Lipscomb knocks off West Georgia 76-67

By AP News

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 24 points in Lipscomb’s 76-67 victory against West Georgia on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic also added eight rebounds for the Bisons (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Gyasi Powell added 18 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Will Pruitt had 14 points.

The Wolves (4-20, 2-9) were led in scoring by Tamaury Releford, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 13 points and six rebounds for West Georgia. Kolten Griffin also recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

