Chance McMillian has quick trio of 3s for No. 13 Texas Tech in 73-59 win over Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Chance McMillian made three consecutive 3-pointers midway through the second half and finished with 19 points to lead No. 13 Texas Tech to a 73-59 win over Baylor on Tuesday night.

Those three long-range shots by McMillian in a span of 69 seconds restored a 10-point lead for the Red Raiders (18-4, 9-2 Big 12), who have won seven games in a row and nine of 10. Darrion Williams added 17 points while Elijah Hawkins had 13. Tech finished with 11 made 3s.

Norchad Omier had his 79th career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (14-8, 6-5). He is the NCAA active career leader for double-doubles and moved into 10th place on the all-time list.

Robert Wright had 15 points for the Bears. Jeremy Roach had 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting in his return after missing four games in concussion protocol, and Josh Ojianwuna had 10 points.

Takeaways

Baylor played without top freshman VJ Edgecombe (lower body injury), who got hurt Saturday when the Bears overcame a 21-point deficit to beat then-No. 11 Kansas. They trailed by 10 at halftime against Texas Tech, but got within 37-34 on a three-point play by Omier. That capped a 10-0 run in less than 2 minutes before they missed their next eight shots.

Texas Tech impressively followed up an 82-81 overtime win at then-No. 6 Houston by leading the final 32 minutes in their only regular-season meeting this year against the Bears.

Key moment

The quick trio of 3s by McMillian, which started with his second-chance 3-pointer on a pass from Hawkins with 10:45 left.

Key stat

McMillian is the Big 12’s top 3-point shooter. He went 5 of 11 against the Bears, and is shooting 45.4% (55 of 121) from long range this season.

Up next

Baylor is home against UCF on Saturday, when Texas Tech plays at No. 20 Arizona.

