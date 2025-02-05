Johnson’s 22 help Bowling Green down Northern Illinois 84-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Johnson scored 22 points as Bowling Green beat Northern Illinois 84-77 on Tuesday night to end its five-game losing streak.

Johnson also had 13 rebounds and three steals for the Falcons (8-14, 3-7 Mid-American Conference). Trey Thomas scored 17 points while shooting 4 for 13 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds and five assists. Derrick Butler had 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Quentin Jones finished with 19 points and five assists for the Huskies (5-17, 1-9). Northern Illinois also got 18 points and six rebounds from Quaran McPherson. James Dent Jr. also had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Bowling Green took the lead with 18:59 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-31 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 15 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Bowling Green hosts Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois hosts Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press