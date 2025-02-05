Ohio wins 94-69 against Western Michigan

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Clayton had 18 points in Ohio’s 94-69 win against Western Michigan on Tuesday night.

Clayton added six rebounds for the Bobcats (12-10, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Shereef Mitchell shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Chansey Willis Jr. led the way for the Broncos (7-15, 4-6) with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Markhi Strickland added 12 points for Western Michigan. Javaughn Hannah had nine points.

Ohio took the lead with 15:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Brown led the Bobcats with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 48-24 at the break. Ohio pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 27-point lead to 36 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Ohio hosts Appalachian State and Western Michigan hosts Georgia Southern.

