L’Etang, Bennett lead Dayton past Davidson 69-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amael L’Etang scored 13 points to lead Dayton and Javon Bennett secured the victory with a layup with 46 seconds left as the Flyers defeated Davidson 69-63 on Tuesday night.

L’Etang added 13 rebounds for the Flyers (16-7, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Bennett scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Nate Santos had 13 points and went 6 of 14 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Reed Bailey finished with 19 points, eight assists and three steals for the Wildcats (13-9, 3-6). Connor Kochera added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Davidson. Bobby Durkin had 13 points and six rebounds.

Dayton went into the half leading Davidson 28-26. Santos scored nine points in the half. Bennett scored a team-high 11 points for Dayton in the second half, including their game-winner.

Up next for Dayton is a matchup Friday with VCU at home. Davidson hosts Richmond on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press