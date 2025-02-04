Yexel Lendeborg scores 17 to help UAB fend off North Texas 64-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 17 points to help UAB hold off North Texas 64-61 on Monday night.

Lendeborg also grabbed 13 rebounds and had three steals for the Blazers (15-8, 8-2 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Mean Green (16-6, 7-3) were led by Jasper Floyd with 15 points and three steals. Brenen Lorient had 12 points and Moulaye Sissoko pitched in with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Alejandro Vasquez scored all 10 of his points in the first half to help UAB to a 32-31 advantage at the break. Johnathan Massie scored the last six points for UAB to close out the win.

