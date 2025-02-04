Keionte Cornelius scores 14 to guide Alcorn State to 60-53 victory over Grambling

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Keionte Corneliu scored 14 points to guide Alcorn State to a 60-53 victory over Grambling on Monday night.

Cornelius went 5 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Braves (5-17, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Mike Pajeaud pitched in with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers (6-16, 3-6) were led in Kintavious Dozier, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Ernest Ross added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mikale Stevenson had 10 points and six steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press