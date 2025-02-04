Kaseem Watson scores career-high 30 to lead Delaware State over Morgan State 84-82

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kaseem Watson finished with a career-high 30 points to help Delaware State hold off Morgan State 84-82 on Monday night.

Watson added seven rebounds for the Hornets (12-10, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Robert Smith totaled 18 points, six assists and four steals. Martaz Robinson had 15 points.

Ahmarie Simpkins finished with 26 points and five assists to pace the Bears (10-13, 4-3). Will Thomas contributed 16 points and six rebounds. Kameron Hobbs had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press