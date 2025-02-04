Toby Nnadozie scores 17 to help Coppin State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 62-57

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Toby Nnadozie scored 17 points to help Coppin State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 62-57 on Monday night.

Nnadozie also grabbed five rebounds for the Eagles (4-18, 2-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Julius Ellerbe totaled 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Peter Oduro also scored 12.

The Hawks (4-18, 0-6) were led by Ketron Shaw with 16 points and six assists. Chris Flippin had 14 points and Kyrell Shaw pitched in with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss was the Hawks’ seventh in a row.



