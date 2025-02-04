Isaac Williams scores 12 to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past East Texas A&M 78-66

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Isaac Williams had 12 points to guide Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 78-66 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

Williams also had seven assists for the Islanders (15-9, 8-4 Southland Conference). Garry Clark added 11 points and three steals. Kam Parker scored 10 on 4-for-5 shooting.

Chris Adlam led the way for the Lions (3-20, 1-11) with 22 points. Scooter Williams Jr. added nine points and KC Ugwuakazi scored seven.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press