Michael Gray Jr. ties career high with 25 points to lead Nicholls over Houston Christian 75-67

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. matched his career high with 25 points to guide Nicholls to a 75-67 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Gray shot 9 for 14, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (14-9, 8-4 Southland Conference). Jamal West totaled 14 and 13 rebounds. Robert Brown III scored 13.

Bryson Dawkins led the way for the Huskies (10-13, 7-5) with 21 points and six rebounds. Julian Mackey added 11 points and Elijah Brooks scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press