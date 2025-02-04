Micah Thomas scores 18 to lead Northwestern State over UT Rio Grande Valley 79-63

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Micah Thomas had 18 points to guide Northwestern State to a 79-63 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Thomas shot 6 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Demons (11-12, 7-5 Southland Conference). Landyn Jumawan scored 15 on 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Addison Patterson had 13 points.

The Vaqueros (13-10, 5-7) were led by Howard Fleming Jr. with 15 points and six rebounds. Dekedran Thorn had 10 points and Cliff Davis pitched in with nine points, nine rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press