Trey Thomas scores 24 to lead Bethune-Cookman to 89-75 victory over Alabama A&M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trey Thomas had 24 points to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Alabama A&M 89-75 on Monday night.

Thomas added nine rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (9-13, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jesus Carralero totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Rouzan pitched in with 16 points and seven boards.

Chad Moodie led the way for the Bulldogs (7-15, 3-6) with 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Anthony Bryant added 14 points and Darius Ford scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press