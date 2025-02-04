Brian Moore Jr. hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Norfolk State over North Carolina Central 81-78

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. buried a wild 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 19 to rally Norfolk State to an 81-78 victory over North Carolina Central on Monday night.

Terrance Jones hit a jumper with 1:13 left to play to get Norfolk State within 78-76. Moore hit a jumper off an Eagles’ turnover with 31 seconds remaining to tie the game. North Carolina Central turned the ball over with two seconds left, leading to Moore’s game-winner.

Moore shot 6 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (16-8, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kuluel Mading added 15 points and six rebounds. Jaylani Darden shot 6 of 9 and scored 13.

Perry Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (10-13, 3-3). Po’Boigh King added 15 points and three steals. Isaac Parson had 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press