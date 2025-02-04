Amarr Knox scores career-high 32 to help Alabama State hold off Florida A&M 67-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Amarr Knox scored a career-high 32 to help Alabama State hold on for a 67-66 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Knox made a 3-pointer with 1:07 remaining to give Alabama State a 66-62 lead. TJ Madlock made the first of two free throws with 19 seconds left for a five-point advantage. Shaqir O’Neal followed with a four-point play to get Florida A&M within a point.

Knox shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (9-13, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Madlock totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds. CJ Hines also scored 13.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers (8-12, 5-4) with 21 points. Milton Matthews had 15 points and Kaleb Washington added nine points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Rattlers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press