Lehigh wins 94-68 over Colgate

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Cam Gillus’ 19 points helped Lehigh defeat Colgate 94-68 on Monday night.

Gillus also contributed six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Patriot League). Nasir Whitlock added 17 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds. Joshua Ingram shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Cox and Jeff Woodward each finished with 14 points for the Raiders (9-15, 6-5). Parker Jones also had 12 points.

Lehigh took the lead with 59 seconds left in the first half. Gillus led Lehigh with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-37 at the break. Lehigh extended its lead to 64-49 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Whitlock scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. Lehigh hosts American and Colgate squares off against Loyola (Md.) at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press