Max Weisbrod scores 18 to guide Northern Iowa to 83-69 victory over Bradley

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Max Weisbrod hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 to guide Northern Iowa to an 83-69 victory over Bradley on Sunday.

Weisbrod shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (14-9, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tytan Anderson totaled 17 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Hutson had 12 points.

Jaquan Johnson led the way for the Braves (18-5, 9-3) with 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Demarion Burch added 13 points and Ahmet Jonovic scored 10.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 8:11 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-25 at halftime, with Cael Schmitt racking up nine points. Northern Iowa outscored Bradley by five points in the second half, and Weisbrod scored a team-high 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press