St. Thomas-Minnesota secures 79-62 victory over North Dakota State

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale’s 23 points helped St. Thomas-Minnesota defeat North Dakota State 79-62 on Sunday night.

Minessale also contributed three steals for the Tommies (18-6, 8-1 Summit League). Kendall Blue scored 20 points and added three steals. Ben Nau had nine points and shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jacari White finished with 23 points for the Bison (16-8, 5-4). Jacksen Moni added 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State. Tajavis Miller finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Blue led the Tommies with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 45-26 at the break. St. Thomas extended its lead to 53-31 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Minessale 13 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

