Rowan Brumbaugh scores 23 to help Tulane slip past Tulsa 59-56

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 23 points to help Tulane hold on for a 59-56 victory over Tulsa on Sunday.

Brumbaugh shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Green Wave (12-10, 6-3 American Athletic Conference). Asher Woods totaled 10 points and three steals. Gregg Glenn III scored eight.

Dwon Odom finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace the Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6). Isaiah Barnes added 12 points and Jared Garcia scored 11.

Brumbaugh scored 11 points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 28-26. Tulane pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 50-47 with 6:52 remaining in the half. Brumbaugh scored 12 second-half points.

By The Associated Press