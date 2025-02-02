Hailey Van Lith and Taylor Bigby reach new season highs in No. 9 TCU’s 82-69 win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points and Taylor Bigby added 19 to help No. 9 TCU to an 82-69 win over Iowa State Sunday.

Both Van Lith and Bigby reached new season highs in points to give the Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) their second consecutive win.

Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter each contributed 10 points, with Hunter’s production coming off the bench.

Addy Brown scored a career-high 31 points for the Cyclones (15-9, 6-5), while Audi Crooks added 29.

Takeaways

TCU: The Horned Frogs secured their first win over Iowa State in nearly five years, as the last time TCU defeated the Cyclones was back on Feb. 16, 2020.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had a combined nine points on 2-of-9 field goal shooting when Brown and Crooks weren’t the main targets.

Key moment

With the Cyclones rolling off an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter, Van Lith cashed in on a layup and Hunter cashed in on a 3-pointer to give the Horned Frogs a nine-point cushion to help secure the win.

Key stat

Sedona Prince was held scoreless in Sunday’s game on two shot attempts despite coming in as the Horned Frogs leading scorer.

Up next

TCU visits No. 11 Kansas State on Wednesday. Iowa State visits Cincinnati on the same day.

By PAVLE MARKOVIC

Associated Press