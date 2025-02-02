Taylasia Cooper scores 27 to help No. 18 Tennessee women end skid with 76-71 victory over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Taylasia Cooper made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points before fouling out late and No. 18 Tennessee ended a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 76-71 victory over Missouri on Sunday.

Cooper picked up her fifth foul with 2:18 remaining and Tennessee leading 74-68. Teammate Zee Spearman was whistled for a technical foul for slamming the ball on the court after the call. Missouri’s Angelique Ngalakulondi missed both of her foul shots. Grace Slaughter made 1 of 2 for the technical and later scored off an inbound pass to get Missouri within 74-71 with 56 seconds left.

Ngalakulondi missed a layup after a Tennessee turnover and Jewel Spear made two free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the victory.

Cooper made 10 of 23 shots from the floor for the Lady Volunteers (16-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). She added seven rebounds, six steals, four assists and blocked two shots. Spearman scored 13.

De’Myla Brown scored 17 off the bench to lead the Tigers (12-12, 1-8). Slaughter had 16 points and Ashton Judd totaled 13 points and six rebounds. Laniah Randle had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double this season.

Missouri scored the first seven points and shot 58% from the floor, building a 12-point advantage before settling for a 22-20 lead after one quarter. Tennessee made just 4 of 18 shots in the second period but managed to outscore Missouri by two and tie it at 33 at halftime.

Cooper had five points in a 9-2 run to end the third quarter and the Lady Vols led 59-52.

Tennessee will host No. 6 Connecticut on Thursday. Missouri will host No. 7 LSU on Thursday.

