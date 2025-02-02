Edwards leads No. 2 South Carolina to 83-66 win over Auburn on day when Wilson’s jersey is retired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Chloe Kitts added 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 South Carolina won its 70th straight game at home, an 83-66 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

The Gamecocks’ victory came on a day the program retired the No. 22 jersey of 2017 national champion and three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Auburn (11-11, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) tied the game at 27 midway through the second quarter before Kitts scored the next five points to start a 13-3 run to take control.

South Carolina (21-1, 9-0) went on to win its 56th consecutive SEC regular-season game and 13th in row over the Tigers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 17 points for the Gamecocks.

DeYona Gaston had a game-high 31 points to lead Auburn.

Wilson, a statue of whom has been outside the building since January 2021, was a focus throughout the game, with highlights of her college days showing on the video board during breaks.

Takeaways

Auburn: The Tigers muscled up to South Carolina early on but could not do it for 40 minutes — something many SEC opponents have felt against the Gamecocks in the past decade.

South Carolina: It wasn’t the sharpest performance for the Gamecocks, but it was a satisfying one to celebrate Wilson, the program’s all-time leader with 2,389 points.

Key moment

Auburn had just tied things at 27-all on Celia Sumbane’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter when Kitts scored the next five points, including her third 3-pointer of the season, to start a 13-3 run.

Key stat

South Carolina, in true Wilson fashion, dominated inside, outscoring Auburn 48-30 in the paint.

Up next

Auburn hosts Texas A&M on Thursday night.

South Carolina heads to Georgia on Thursday night.

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press