Rouhliadeff scores 14 with 11 rebounds; Hawaii beats Cal State Fullerton 82-57

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Harry Rouhliadeff scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Saturday night to help Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 82-57.

Rouhliadeff made 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Tom Beattie also scored 14 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and had five assists for Hawaii (13-9, 5-6 Big West Conference). Akira Jacobs and Marcus Greene scored 10 points apiece.

Donovan Oday led Cal State Fullerton (6-16, 1-9) with 13 points. Antwan Robinson and Zachary Visentin each added 10 points. The Titans have lost three games in a row and eight of their last nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

