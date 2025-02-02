Davidson puts up 14 as Nevada downs UNLV 71-65

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson’s 14 points helped Nevada defeat UNLV 71-65 on Saturday night.

Davidson had six rebounds for the Wolf Pack (12-10, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Kobe Sanders scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Justin McBride shot 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Rebels (11-11, 5-6) were led by Jaden Henley, who posted 14 points and three steals. UNLV also got 12 points and six assists from Dedan Thomas Jr.. Jeremiah Cherry also put up 12 points.

McBride put up 13 points in the first half for Nevada, who led 33-30 at halftime. Nevada turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 46-34 lead with 14:03 left in the half. Sanders scored 13 second-half points in the matchup.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Nevada visits Air Force and UNLV hosts Boise State.

